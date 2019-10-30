Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 269.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Colony Credit Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

CLNC stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.63. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 737.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

