Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.52. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.39. 670,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $60,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $102,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

