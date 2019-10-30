Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 247,927 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,809,368 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush set a $86.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

