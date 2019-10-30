Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stock Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.08% of Iqvia worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $145.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

