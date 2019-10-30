Columbus Circle Investors Has $27.61 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 946,439 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

