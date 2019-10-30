Columbus Circle Investors Sells 210,317 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,317 shares during the period. RingCentral comprises 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $47,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,956.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at $40,436,009.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $953,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,034,771.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,429 shares of company stock valued at $57,500,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

