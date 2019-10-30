Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Comcast stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,446. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

