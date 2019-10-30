Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Comcast by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 513,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,622. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 747,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

