Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,730,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 89.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $708,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $305,744,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,096 shares of company stock worth $23,078,622 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

