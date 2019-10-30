comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.02

comdirect bank AG (ETR:COM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €13.02 ($15.14) and last traded at €13.02 ($15.14), with a volume of 5479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €13.02 ($15.14).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of comdirect bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.18.

About comdirect bank (ETR:COM)

comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two business segments, Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B). The B2C segment provides custody accounts, and trading platform and services, as well as securities services and securities savings plans; current accounts and cards, investment accounts, AnlageAssistent, Anlageberatung PLUS, money savings plans, and bonus savings; and consumer loans and loans against securities, as well as brokerage services.

