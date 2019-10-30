Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, CFO William George III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,382.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $498,455. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.