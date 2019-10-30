Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $8,473,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 204.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 200,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 98,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $862,941.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,749 shares of company stock worth $1,830,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. 11,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.35.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

