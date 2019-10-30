Comparing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scholar Rock and argenx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 2 0 3.00 argenx 0 1 11 0 2.92

Scholar Rock currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. argenx has a consensus target price of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Scholar Rock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility and Risk

Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and argenx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $380,000.00 656.08 -$49.33 million ($3.15) -2.67 argenx $25.37 million 178.97 -$78.70 million ($2.35) -50.70

Scholar Rock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock N/A -45.02% -29.78% argenx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

argenx beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. The company is also developing SRK-181, an inhibitor of the activation of transforming growth factor beta-1 to treat cancers resistant to checkpoint blockade therapies. In addition, it is developing a pipeline of novel product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.