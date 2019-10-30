Comparing Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) & Gene Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXM)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seattle Genetics -36.94% -17.16% -14.39% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Seattle Genetics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seattle Genetics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seattle Genetics $654.70 million 25.99 -$222.69 million ($1.65) -63.78 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seattle Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seattle Genetics and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seattle Genetics 1 4 12 0 2.65 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus target price of $103.23, suggesting a potential downside of 1.90%. Given Seattle Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seattle Genetics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Seattle Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas. It also conducts various clinical trials to evaluate the combination of ADCETRIS and nivolumab to treat patients with relapsed or refractory, or transplant-ineligible, advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma; relapsed or refractory B-cell and T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas; second-line Hodgkin lymphoma; and relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma, as well as to treat Hodgkin lymphoma in patients with age 60 years or older. In addition, the company develops Enfortumab vedotin, ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody to treat bladder cancer, and ovarian and lung cancers; Tucatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer; and Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC composed of a human antibody that binds to tissue factor to treat various solid tumors, including cervical, ovarian, prostate, and bladder. Further, it develops early-stage clinical product candidates comprising ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; SGN-CD48A; SEA-BCMA for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and SGN-2FF for patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Unum Therapeutics, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pieris Pharmaceuticals AG; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Astellas Pharma, Inc.; and Agensys, Inc. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

