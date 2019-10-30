Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Shares Gap Up to $66.42

Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.26, but opened at $66.42. Concho Resources shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 4,927,100 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXO. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at $360,206.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 933.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 50,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

