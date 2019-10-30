Constellation Hits Market Capitalization of $14.59 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, Constellation has traded 91.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.04 or 0.05716554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004240 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001039 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045902 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 866,097,792 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

