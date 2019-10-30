Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Insider Sells $139,464.60 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $139,464.60.

Shares of CNST opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

