Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

NASDAQ CPSS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

CPSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.