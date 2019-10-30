ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,636.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $45,636.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,259,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, UEX, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

