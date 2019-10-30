Contrasting 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) & Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 23.60% 7.52% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 36.51 -$16.36 million N/A N/A Oaktree Strategic Income $47.67 million 5.03 $20.67 million $0.67 12.15

Oaktree Strategic Income has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. 180 Degree Capital does not pay a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 180 Degree Capital and Oaktree Strategic Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income beats 180 Degree Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies. The firm is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies, with the view that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.