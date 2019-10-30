Contrasting SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) & BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SAMPO OYJ/ADR and BAE SYS PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAMPO OYJ/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAE SYS PLC/S 0 5 1 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE SYS PLC/S has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SAMPO OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. BAE SYS PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BAE SYS PLC/S pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of BAE SYS PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and BAE SYS PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 11.30% 2.95% BAE SYS PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAMPO OYJ/ADR and BAE SYS PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAMPO OYJ/ADR $9.22 billion 2.50 $1.99 billion N/A N/A BAE SYS PLC/S $24.29 billion 0.98 $1.33 billion $2.18 13.63

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BAE SYS PLC/S.

Summary

SAMPO OYJ/ADR beats BAE SYS PLC/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAMPO OYJ/ADR

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the UK government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and security advisory and managed security services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems. It also supplies naval gun system; and provides ammunitions, precision munitions, artillery systems, and missile launchers. BAE Systems plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

