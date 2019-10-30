Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 443,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,574. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 31.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

