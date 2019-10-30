Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

