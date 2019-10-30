Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Stock Price Down 20%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK) was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 186,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $6.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

