Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 89,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

