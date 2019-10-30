Cormark Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

TSE YRI opened at C$4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.72. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

