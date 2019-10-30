Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $55.48 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of CBRE Group worth $55,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,321,000 after buying an additional 110,348 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.