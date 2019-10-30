Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $78.65 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

AVGO opened at $288.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.80. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

