Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

DIS opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

