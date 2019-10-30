Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $584,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $227.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

