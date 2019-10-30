Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

