Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,481.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.29.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

