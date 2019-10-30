Cortex Price Tops $0.0770 on Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $2.38 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000839 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BitForex, Bithumb and Huobi. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00215321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.01470857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00114518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DragonEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Huobi, UEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

