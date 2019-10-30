Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.93. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 21,450 shares traded.

KOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.17 million and a PE ratio of -18.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.06.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

