Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CRVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

In other news, insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 142,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $500,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

