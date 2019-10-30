Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $297.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.07. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.