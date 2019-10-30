Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. 1,323,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Covanta has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,963 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

