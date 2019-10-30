COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

COVESTRO AG/S stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,118. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02.

COVESTRO AG/S Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.