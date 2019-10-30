Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Trading 5.1% Higher

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.29, 2,497,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,691,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Covetrus from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan acquired 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.