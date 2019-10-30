CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Shares Up 0.3%

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

The stock has a market cap of $33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

