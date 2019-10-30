Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.63. 1,784,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Criteo has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Dan Teodosiu sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $510,309.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,467 shares of company stock valued at $514,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

