Critical Review: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) versus AT&T (NASDAQ:T)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B alerts:

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.77 billion 2.40 N/A N/A N/A AT&T $170.76 billion 1.63 $19.37 billion $3.52 10.81

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. AT&T pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A AT&T 9.47% 13.38% 4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 0 7 7 0 2.50

AT&T has a consensus target price of $38.46, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given AT&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AT&T is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AT&T beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers. This segment also sells handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and wireless data cards manufactured by various suppliers for use with company's voice and data services, as well as various accessories, such as carrying cases and hands-free devices through the company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The WarnerMedia segment primarily produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes home entertainment products in physical and digital formats; and produces and distributes mobile and console games, and consumer products, as well as offers brand licensing services. It also operates cable networks, multichannel premium pay television, and over-the-top services; and digital media properties. The Latin America segment offers video entertainment and audio programming services under the DIRECTV and SKY brands primarily to residential customers; pay-TV services, including HD sports video content; and postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the AT&T and Unefon brands, as well as sells various handsets through company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. The Xandr segment provides digital advertising services. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.