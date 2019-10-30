CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. CSI Compressco has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts expect CSI Compressco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

