CTS (NYSE:CTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move."

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $909.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CTS by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,286,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,708 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 293,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

