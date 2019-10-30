CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $34.63 Average PT from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $636,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.4% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

