Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 27.2% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.49.

CMI stock opened at $177.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $180.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

