Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.49.

NYSE CMI traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $174.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,967. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $180.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

