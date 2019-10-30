Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Sidoti cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $30.67 on Monday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. Cutera had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cutera’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,122,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

