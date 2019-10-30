CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $23.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.