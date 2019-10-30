Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,118,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

